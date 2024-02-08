Thiago injured again! Liverpool midfielder suffers fresh setback following Arsenal comeback - with just 13 minutes of football played this season

Thiago injured again! Liverpool midfielder suffers fresh setback following Arsenal comeback - with just 13 minutes of football played this seasonPeter McVitieGettyLiverpoolThiago AlcantaraPremier LeagueLiverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was dealt another injury blow after his recent return to action against Arsenal last week.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThiago suffered another injuryMidfielder returned against ArsenalHas played just once this season