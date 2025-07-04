'The sky's the limit' - Rose Lavelle, Claire Hutton and Avery Patterson impress, Claudia Dickey on the rise: Stock up, stock down after Emma Hayes and USWNT's summer sweep

The USWNT were never threatened against Ireland and Canada, outscoring opponents by combined 11-0 in three matches

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. women's national team closed out their three-match summer campaign by defeating Canada 3-0, just days after beating the Republic of Ireland twice - both by 4-0 scorelines. Given the history of U.S. vs. Canada, this final match was going to be the biggest test of the three-game run.

And, although USWNT head coach Emma Hayes started a fairly inexperienced team, they completely dominated Canada, extending their all-time record against the Canadians to 54 wins, four losses and nine draws. Beating a nation 54 times? That's the most for the U.S. against any opponent.

Hayes experimented with just about everyone on the roster across the three games, with the match against Canada the closest (roster wise) to what we saw in the opening match-up against Ireland. The only change was Lynn Biyendolo in for Ally Sentnor in the No. 9 role.

Across all three matches, the USWNT scored 11 goals and kept a clean sheet. Many players earned first appearances, and Claire Hutton and Avery Patterson recorded their first international goals. Hayes called on Coffey and Biyendolo to lead the squad, and both chipped in goals across the three-match window. Coffey scored her third of the year, and the fourt of her career. Biyendolo's finish against Ireland was her 25th career goal.

The USWNT will take a brief break until the fall which will allow for Hayes to get back to the drawing board and think about what she's going to do with all of this talent. Mind you, we haven't even talked about Sophia Wilson, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, as "Triple Expresso" were not in this camp.

So who stood out? Whose stock rose against the Republic of Ireland and Canada, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.