It’s camp time. The USMNT have reported for training, leaving their clubs behind to strut their stuff for the national team. And because this is the USMNT, there’s always a bit of drama. Injuries have hit hard, with Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Chris Richards all out - and Malik Tillman missing as well. If this window ever felt like “must win,” that mood feels even further away now.

So, what can we make of all of this? Paraguay and Uruguay are good teams - certainly better than Australia and Ecuador. This will be a very difficult pair of fixtures.

Perhaps it’s all down to individual performances. There are a few players fighting for a spot on the World Cup roster. Some of the chosen absentees - looking at you, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah - also speak volumes. And then there’s the Gio Reyna conversation, with the attacking midfielder brought into the fray unexpectedly. There are plenty of storylines here, and GOAL US’s writers break them all down in the USMNT edition of… The Rondo.