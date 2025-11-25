This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tom Hindle

The Rondo, MLS semifinals edition: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami look unstoppable, are San Diego FC for real, and where does Whitecaps vs. LAFC rank all-time?

GOAL’s writers found no shortage of drama in the Conference semis, highlighted by Messi’s Miami rolling on and Son Heung-min’s LAFC crashing out in dramatic fashion.

And then there were four. After a month of playoff chaos - interrupted by that odd two-week break due to international duty - MLS finally has its Conference finalists: Inter Miami, NYCFC, San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps. All four got here after a wild weekend. Miami went on the road to their biggest Eastern Conference rivals and dismantled them behind another dose of Lionel Messi brilliance. NYCFC followed by taking down the Philadelphia Union on their own pitch — a result that somehow feels both surprising and strangely predictable.

Out West, things were a little more intriguing. Vancouver and LAFC played out what was, without a doubt, one of the best MLS games in history. Tied 3-3 before extra time, and pens needed to win it? Yes please. Had Son Heung-Min's penalty kissed the inside of the post rather than slamming off it, we'd have a totally different story here. And then, a word for San Diego, who managed the ugliest of 1-0 wins over a predictably resolute Minnesota United. 

What we’re left with is genuinely compelling. It was a chaotic weekend, and the picture is suddenly much clearer - so what does it all mean now? Are Miami truly unstoppable? And what’s been the standout element of these predictably unpredictable playoffs? With the conference finals now set, GOAL U.S.’s writers break down the MLS postseason so far.

  • FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami FC - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Can anyone stop Lionel Messi's Inter Miami now?

    Tom Hindle: In the East? No way. NYCFC did an admirable job by springing an upset on Philadelphia, and will put up a good fight. But Miami are a tier above - especially the way a certain Argentine is playing. Beyond that, it's tough to say. The Herons match up well with San Diego, and would certainly be favored there. But Vancouver are a trickier side to play against - and have already beaten them convincingly earlier this year. Right now, that's the dream final. 

    Ryan Tolmich: It sure doesn’t seem like it! Even compared to his usual form, Messi is on another level right now and seems totally determined to lift this team to a trophy. When he’s in that type of mood, and at this fitness level, more importantly, there’s not much anyone can do to stop him. Have fun, NYCFC!

  • Are Messi's playoff performances the best in MLS history?

    TH: Yes - and it's not particularly close. Messi has been at his best for a month now, and that form has only continued. He's on fire, and Miami are, too. 

    RT: We all know how to really answer this question. Ultimately, none of this matters unless there’s a trophy in the end. What we can say, though, is if that trophy lift does happen in Florida, yeah, this was the one, for sure.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Los Angeles Football Club - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Was Vancouver vs. LAFC the GOAT playoff game?

    TH: If not, what more would you like out of a game? Aside from a physical fight, a couple (more) red cards or some sort of act of a divine power, this has a pretty good claim. Perhaps the only better one is the LAFC and Philadelphia Union final from a few years back. But even that simmered for a while. This was mad from the first minute. That Thomas Muller signing now looks like absolute genius. 

    RT: Not the GOAT, but in the top five or 10. There have been some classics over the years: Toronto vs. Montreal and LAFC vs. Philadelphia both come to mind. Let this serve as a reminder of how good the playoffs can be when they’re at their chaotic best.

  • Matt Freese, NYCFCImagn

    How big of an upset was NYCFC over Philly?

    TH: BIG. NYCFC went to Philadelphia, suffering from injury and suspension, and managed a pretty convincing win. This was no 1-0 smash and grab, either. Philly certainly had their chances, but NYCFC played football, and were rewarded for it. Most had this pegged for a comfy victory for the Union. What happened was the opposite. 

    RT: A little? The biggest factor were the injuries, as NYCFC went into this game so, so shorthanded. The Union, however, showed signs of weakness all season long against the league’s good teams, the ones that wouldn’t wilt to their tactics. NYCFC are one of those teams, so no surprise they were able to at least make it a 50-50 game and come out on the right side of their 50 thanks to some great goalkeeping.

  • Anders Dreyer San Diego FC 2025Getty

    Were San Diego a little lucky to make it to the Conference Finals?

    TH: One shot on target, one goal. So, yeah, in that sense. But they also dominated the play for long periods, and were defensively effective at the right moments. Anders Dreyer is also very good at this sport. This was always going to be an ugly one, and the scoreline matters way less than the result. Vancouver now gets pretty interesting...

    RT: Lucky on the field? No. Lucky with the draw? Sure. They’ve avoided the West’s two best teams in the previous two rounds, but they earned that right with their Regular Season run. Now, we’ll really see how real they are when they run into a Whitecaps team with so, so much momentum.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Los Angeles Football Club - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    Biggest takeaway from the playoffs so far

    TH: That if Messi doesn't win MLS Cup, he is forever cursed. The Argentine is toying with the league at the moment.

    RT: That this stuff is extremely, extremely fun. Is it quirky? Yes. Is it super Americanized? For sure. However, there’s nothing better than knockout soccer. The desperation and the drama lead to magical moments, and we’ve already had a few this month. That’s the takeaway: soccer is about moments, and the playoffs always have a bunch.