USMNT RondoGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

The Rondo: How good is AC Milan's Christian Pulisic? USMNT Player of the Year debates and what to expect in 2026

GOAL U.S. writers take a look at some of the biggest storylines in American soccer

With 2025 coming to a close, American soccer can take stock of a meaningful year - even as attention quickly shifts to what promises to be a defining 2026.

The year’s final weeks have only reinforced that sense of momentum, with American players across Europe delivering - led by Christian Pulisic in Serie A, Antonee Robinson back in the Premier League, and Brenden Aaronson finding his stride at Leeds.

That said, there's a lot to discuss. As everyone looks ahead to 2026, what does all of this mean? What did 2025 mean for members of the USMNT, and with that calendar switch just days away, how have they positioned themselves for what's to come in the weeks and months ahead? 

GOAL U.S. writers debate all of that and more in another edition of... The Rondo

  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-MILAN-VERONAAFP

    Is this Pulisic's best campaign and what's behind this form this season?

    Ryan Tolmich: It's early, of course, but, yeah, this is the best version of Pulisic that we've ever seen. To get there, it requires a perfect storm of things to create that version. It requires the right fitness levels, which, to Pulisic's credit, may come as a result of this summer off. It requires a club willing to hand him the keys to dominate. And, most importantly, it requires a supremely confident player with the skill to match. That's Pulisic at the moment, and as long as that confidence remains, the USMNT will have a star ready for the World Cup next summer.

    Tom Hindle: Yes! And the key is fitness. He’s had his minutes managed well, and, honestly, sitting out of the Gold Cup seems to have done him the world of good. He’s fresh and firing. The USMNT must be buzzing. 

    • Advertisement
  • Fulham v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Antonee Robinson looks back to his old self. How much of a difference will he make for the USMNT?

    RT: A massive difference. It hasn't taken long for Robinson to prove that he's still one of the best in the Premier League, has it? He's already right back into the swing of things at Fulham, which is such an encouraging sign after all of his injury issues. As good as his USMNT understudies have been in his absence, Robinson is still in a different stratosphere compared to anyone else on that left-hand side. His return will be a very, very welcome one.

    TH: So, so, so much of a difference. Max Arfsten is a good left back who can hold his own at the international level. Robinson is a game changer who can impact play at both ends of the pitch - at any level. It’s a massive boost. 

  • Pisa SC v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Should McKennie stay at Juventus and is wingback his best position?

    RT: Is wing back his best position? No. Is it okay that he's playing there? Absolutely. The key thing is that, no matter where he plays, McKennie continues to show that he's a difference-maker, even at a massive club like Juventus. As long as he proves that, he's in a good place, and there are no signs of him slowing down despite the constant positional switches. As long as he's contributing, why would he leave? There are few clubs bigger than Juventus, and the club has found that there are few players who can bring them what McKennie does.

    TH: No and no. Please leave Juventus and play in center midfield, Weston. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Sunderland v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Has Brenden Aaronson found a home in the Premier League?

    RT: He sure has! It's been fun to see how Aaronson has progressed and how he's taken the criticism thrown his way and seemingly used it to fuel the fire. Despite all the knocks on his contributions in the final third, Aaronson is now showing he can make a difference in that part of the field, and he's showing it at the most competitive league in the world today. Kudos to him for putting his head down, taking his lumps and coming out better for it. He still has a lot to prove, of course, but you have to give Aaronson credit for already proving so much.

    TH: Still not quite convinced. He’s certainly had some success and should continue to be tested at a high level. But is the Premier League the right spot? TBD. Another shot at the Bundesliga may be a better fit. 

  • Chris Richards USMNTGetty Images

    We're a few weeks out from the USMNT and USWNT announcing their POYs - who do you think should win?

    RT: My vote went to Chris Richards, who put together the right resume of club and international achievements. On the club level, he helped lead Crystal Palace to their first major trophy with the FA Cup and then helped them claim another with the Community Shield. Internationally, he was a huge presence during the Gold Cup and spent 2025 asserting himself as the USMNT's top centerback. It was a huge year for Richards, and he deserves the nod for POY. On the women's side, Catarina Macario also has the right sort of resume to be an award-winner. She led the USWNT in scoring with more than twice as many goals as the next player. After so many years sidelined, Macario proved how vital she can be to this team. She was their star this year, and this award should reflect that.

    TH: Christian Pulisic for the MNT is a lock. The WNT is a trickier one, if only because there’s been a lot more rotation and a fair few knocks. She won’t win it, but Lily Yohannes is an intellectual pick.

  • Mauricio Pochettino, USMNT GFXGOAL

    Looking back at 2025, what was the biggest storyline for the USMNT?

    RT: The culture shift within the program. After March's failures, Mauricio Pochettino very clearly set out to shift the dynamics of this team. He succeeded. During the fall, we saw a group that had bought in entirely with the messaging put forth by Pochettino and his staff, which indicated that no one was safe and that everyone was expected to be a part of the team. Now, this U.S. group looks better than ever, although we'll have to see how it all builds towards the March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

    TH: Pulisic missing the Gold Cup and the ensuing controversy that followed. By far. That set the world alight, with the current USMNT players going against legends, for no real reason. 

  • 1. FSV Mainz 05 v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to 2026, which American star are you most excited to follow?

    RT: It's the easy answer, but it has to be Pulisic, right? There is a very real possibility that he puts up numbers unlike any we've seen from a USMNT star before. There's a legitimate chance Pulisic can be Serie A's Player of the Year and, if Milan can keep winning, there's a chance he can claim a Scudetto, too. If he finishes the season as the best player in a top-five league, it'll be quite an achievement. There'd be no time to celebrate it, though, ahead of the World Cup, which makes it even more exciting, doesn't it?

    TH: Gio Reyna! The Reyna return arc is starting to fall into place, and it’s a dead fun narrative to buy into. Start cooking again, Gio.

0