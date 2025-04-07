GOAL US writers make predictions for the Champions League last eight, with Real Madrid once again in the forefront

And now the Champions League gets real. It's taken a while. We have survived the turgid, revamped group phase, the weird extra knockout games, and a bit of an underwhelming last 16. What we have now are four really good European matchups that could set up an intriguing final.

Real Madrid play Arsenal on Tuesday and are, of course, favorites. But they face a tough test against Mikel Arteta's tricky Gunners. Inter and Bayern Munich will offer 180 plus minutes of fine entertainment - especially with Harry Kane scoring for fun. Meanwhile, there is every chance that Aston Villa or Borussia Dortmund could spring an upset and play with the big boys. But you'd be wrong to bet against PSG and the on-fire Ousmane Dembele at the moment.

Either way, it should make for good football. And there are plenty of star players to follow. Can Vinicius Jr break out of a relative slump and show up on the big stage? Is Arteta a big game manager, or one to grind through a season? Will Bayern Munich's Harry Kane actually end his trophy drought?

GOAL US writers break it all down in a Champions League edition of... The Rondo.