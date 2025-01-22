GOAL US writers debate Gio Reyna's future, whether Tim Weah should transfer, and which megastar might move to MLS

So, Gio Reyna probably needs to leave Borussia Dortmund. The American playmaker has been in and out of the side for over a year now, a mixture of injuries and manager's selections making him a bit-part player in the Bundesliga. This was known for some time.

And after Mauricio Pochettino said that he wanted to play with a No. 10 in his new system, the need for more minutes was only further crystallized. But how does this all work, and where does he go? He might have to accept a step down in quality. Then again, with a new manager soon to arrive following the sacking of Nuri Sahin, he might just have an impetus to stick around.

Tim Weah's situation seems more well-established - if equally unstable. He yet to earn himself consistent minutes under Thiago Motta, despite turning in a few solid performances. That has been the story of his career - a series of almost successes at European-level clubs. He, too, may need to go elsewhere - but speculation of an Everton switch might not be so prudent.

And elsewhere, MLS seemingly has all-but missed out on Neymar. Talk of a Chicago Fire move has quieted, and it appears near-inevitable that he will sign a six month deal to play for his boyhood club, Santos. Where does that leave MLS now? Does the league need another megastar this January? It will make for interesting debate.

Finally, Jack McGlynn has impressed for the USMNT, including a stunner of a goal in a friendly vs. Venezuela last weekend. Is it time for him to leave the Philadelphia Union and look to play in Europe? And is he ready for a step up in quality? These are all intriguing questions as the world of soccer continues to turn.

GOAL US writers discuss all of that and more in the latest edition of... The Rondo.