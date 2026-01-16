Getty Images Sport
'The rest of the league has to be furious' - Landon Donovan, Tim Howard praise Inter Miami’s advantageous retool, star power and location
- Getty Images Sport
Messi factor attracts talent
Inter Miami’s rapid growth has not gone unnoticed around MLS, and according to Donovan, rival clubs have every reason to be frustrated. The former U.S. star highlighted how Miami’s leadership has positioned itself ahead of the market, combining ambition, location, and elite star power to lure talent.
“Inter Miami keep adding quality, and the rest of the league has to be furious watching it,” Donovan said. “Players want to be there. We’ve seen this before, guys making good money in Europe who decide to take less just to live in the right city and be in the right project. Miami are doing that, and they’re doing it well.”
- AFP
Aggressive transfer strategy
Donovan pointed to the club’s recruitment strategy, which mixes internal MLS deals with smart moves abroad. Miami recently brought in Palmeiras center back Micael on loan with an option to buy, a formula Donovan believes is ideal.
“Young South American players are cheaper, and if you structure it as a loan with an option, you’re getting real value for one or two years,” he explained. “They also signed David Ayala from Portland for around $2 million. If the best value is inside the league, that’s where you go get it.”He added that Miami have not been afraid to push the market, even when deals fall through.
“They tried to get Tristan Blackmon and offered around $3 million. It didn’t happen, so he didn’t move - but the point is, they’re aggressive. They’re getting better every window.”
- Getty Images Sport
Front office in control
Howard echoed those sentiments, emphasizing how much control and clarity exist at the top of the organization.
“Their technical director, their front office, and their ownership are firmly in the driver’s seat,” Howard said. “When they go after a player, the pitch is simple: you get to live in Miami, and by the way, you get to play with Messi.”
- Getty Images Sport
"Playing with Messi is a massive factor"
Howard believes that the combination is decisive.
“They’ve won major trophies in the last two years. How many players are going to say no to that? A successful club, a great city, elite teammates - at some point you just say, ‘Put whatever on the check, I want to be part of this.’ Playing with Messi is a massive factor," he said.
Advertisement