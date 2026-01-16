Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'The rest of the league has to be furious' - Landon Donovan, Tim Howard praise Inter Miami’s advantageous retool, star power and location

On the Unfiltered Soccer podcast, Landon Donovan and Tim Howard praised Inter Miami’s front office for aggressively building a winning roster. From smart, low-cost moves in South America to the unmatched appeal of playing alongside Lionel Messi, the former USMNT stars explained why Miami has become one of the league’s most attractive destinations.

  • Angel City FC  v San Diego Wave FCGetty Images Sport

    Messi factor attracts talent

    Inter Miami’s rapid growth has not gone unnoticed around MLS, and according to Donovan, rival clubs have every reason to be frustrated. The former U.S. star highlighted how Miami’s leadership has positioned itself ahead of the market, combining ambition, location, and elite star power to lure talent.

    “Inter Miami keep adding quality, and the rest of the league has to be furious watching it,” Donovan said. “Players want to be there. We’ve seen this before, guys making good money in Europe who decide to take less just to live in the right city and be in the right project. Miami are doing that, and they’re doing it well.”

  • FBL-WC-CLUB-2025-MATCH58-PALMEIRAS-CHELSEAAFP

    Aggressive transfer strategy

    Donovan pointed to the club’s recruitment strategy, which mixes internal MLS deals with smart moves abroad. Miami recently brought in Palmeiras center back Micael on loan with an option to buy, a formula Donovan believes is ideal.
    “Young South American players are cheaper, and if you structure it as a loan with an option, you’re getting real value for one or two years,” he explained. “They also signed David Ayala from Portland for around $2 million. If the best value is inside the league, that’s where you go get it.”He added that Miami have not been afraid to push the market, even when deals fall through. 

    “They tried to get Tristan Blackmon and offered around $3 million. It didn’t happen, so he didn’t move - but the point is, they’re aggressive. They’re getting better every window.”

  • San Diego Wave FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC - 2023 NWSL Challenge CupGetty Images Sport

    Front office in control

    Howard echoed those sentiments, emphasizing how much control and clarity exist at the top of the organization.
    “Their technical director, their front office, and their ownership are firmly in the driver’s seat,” Howard said. “When they go after a player, the pitch is simple: you get to live in Miami, and by the way, you get to play with Messi.”

  • Lionel Messi Visits IndiaGetty Images Sport

    "Playing with Messi is a massive factor"

    Howard believes that the combination is decisive. 

    “They’ve won major trophies in the last two years. How many players are going to say no to that? A successful club, a great city, elite teammates - at some point you just say, ‘Put whatever on the check, I want to be part of this.’ Playing with Messi is a massive factor," he said. 

