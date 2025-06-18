'Man, I've been here' - How Alex Freeman used skill, instinct and persistence to make his name with USMNT, and become more than just the son of Super Bowl-winning NFL star

GOAL sat down with the Orlando City and USMNT rising star to discuss his journey, his name and the lofty goals in his sights

Alex Freeman's story is one that many think they know. The son of a Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning NFL wide receiver, Freeman is blessed with athleticism and a famous last name. It's convenient to bundle that aspect of his life and just roll with it:

"Son of Antonio Freeman becomes professional soccer player."

Easy.

Article continues below

That isn't the half of it, of course, and it undersells much of what makes Freeman's journey unique. Freeman is new to all of this, yes, so his own achievements are often simply paired with that of his famous father. His rise, though, hasn't been rapid - and it isn't the result of his dad catching touchdown passes from Brett Favre all those years ago.

If that wasn't understood before, maybe it will be after this summer. Freeman is in the midst of a breakout.

Perhaps people will learn about his road to MLS, and how much it took out of him. They'll see him as a hell of a fullback, not just the son of an athlete. And they'll see more than a "rapid rise" to the U.S. men's national team, and realize all that challenges he overcame to get there.

"I feel like I've seen a lot of that with fans lately," Freeman tells GOAL. "Lately, it's been so much 'Where did he come from?' Man, I've been here. It's just that no one has seen the work. Whenever I talk to people, it's always about my dad or where I come from - and that's fine. But no one really talks about my life. They don't ask about me moving at 16. They don't ask about how tough all of this was."

Freeman is writing a chapter: that of USMNT player. He earned his first cap in a pre-Gold Cup friendly against Turkey, staring Kenan Yildiz down and making the Juventus star blink more than a few times. Freeman walked off the field more confident than ever.

He then featured against Trinidad and Tobago to open the Gold Cup, establishing himself as the go-to right-back for Mauricio Pochettino's team this summer. Dating back to 1993, every Gold Cup has produced at least one USMNT newcomer who made a World Cup roster the next year. Could it be Freeman's turn?

Just six months ago, Freeman wasn't even an MLS player. Now, he's something more. The story is being written and rewritten on the fly, and it has him wondering: what next?

"You've just got to take your opportunities," he says. "You don't know what life's going to give you or when, so you just have to be able to take what you can and make the best of it. If I would have thought about it last year, where I am now? Yeah, no way. Now I'm here and I'm grateful, but you can't be too comfortable.

"It's just something that I can't describe. It's just something that, when you look back at six months ago, you can look back and say, 'Yeah, that really happened.' "