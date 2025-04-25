GOAL takes a look at some key storylines heading into this week's MLS action

Matchday 10 of the MLS season is here, and with more than a quarter of the campaign now complete, the table is beginning to take real shape - with a clear hierarchy emerging across both conferences.

Atop both the Supporters’ Shield standings and the Western Conference sit the Vancouver Whitecaps, who face arguably their toughest test of the season on Sunday. They’ll travel to take on third-place Minnesota United, a team unbeaten at home so far in 2024. The showdown comes just days after Vancouver’s CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Inter Miami. Can they deliver another statement result, or will the Loons stay strong on their home turf?

Elsewhere in the West, a familiar contender is showing signs of life after a rocky start. The Seattle Sounders are beginning to climb the table and will look to keep that momentum going with a road win against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. A victory would mark their fifth result in their last six and continue what’s shaping up to be a midseason revival.

Article continues below

Over in the Eastern Conference, a 2024 playoff rematch is on deck as Orlando City host a struggling Atlanta United side. Orlando is unbeaten in their last six but have played to three straight scoreless draws, leaving questions about their attacking form. Atlanta, meanwhile, boasts a star-studded lineup but has just two wins this season. Can its big-money Designated Player trio finally spark a turnaround and deliver three points?

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.