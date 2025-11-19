'The first thing I'll do is call Lionel Messi' - Barcelona presidential candidate makes promise to offer club icon return to Camp Nou if he defeats Joan Laporta

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, presidential candidate Font declared that the first call he will make after winning the election will be to Messi.

"Personally, as a Barca fan, I get goosebumps, but obviously this depends on him, and what we shouldn't do is try to use him," he said when asked of a possible Messi return before the World Cup winner retires. "I think Laporta has done it, and he's done it many times, and I think he's done it wrong; the most blatant example was during the elections. Another example of a broken promise, and I believe Messi shouldn't be used, but Messi needs to know that the first thing I'll do when I win the elections is pick up the phone and call him. It will be the first phone call I make.

"Our obligation is to speak with everyone who can make contributions for the future, and it's important that we know their intentions. But what I'm saying is also important: we need to understand that these are club assets. And using them makes no sense. But as I said, the first call I'll make when we win the elections will be to Leo Messi."

