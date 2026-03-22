The DFB faces another heavy blow: Is the Bundesliga record-breaker set to switch associations?

"There has been contact, yes. But I can’t say any more than that. I haven’t made a decision yet and am taking my time over it. We’ll see how things pan out," Mohya explained.

The 17-year-old holds both German and Moroccan citizenship, but has so far only played for German youth teams. Starting next Wednesday, he will be competing with coach Hanno Balitsch’s U18 side for a place at the 2027 U19 European Championship.

In total, Mohya has made seven appearances for Germany. After three appearances for the U16s (one goal), he added one appearance for the U17s before making his debut for the U18s in November 2025. There, he has scored two goals in three games.