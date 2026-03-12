In an interview with Sky, the 27-year-old Bosnian explained that Hoeneß is one of the main reasons why VfB is currently performing so well. "It happens automatically here because the coach has a knack for seeing what he can get out of the players."
The best coach in world football? VfB Stuttgart star makes remarkable statement about Sebastian Hoeneß
When asked whether the Stuttgart coach is currently the best German coach in world football, Demirovic made a remarkable statement: "I don't see anyone who is better than him or under whom I would prefer to train. We have a great coach and a great coaching team who push the players and want to help them develop individually."
Even in the face of positional battles among themselves, the reigning DFB Cup winners seem to be extremely harmonious. "The team is basically such that we all support each other. If the coach decides to play with one striker and the other sits on the bench, then we will be there for each other. We don't see ourselves as competitors, but as a duo and a double act," said the striker.
Demirovic said that he therefore has "a lot of fun in training and a lot of fun in the dressing room," which ultimately has an impact on performance on the pitch: "We have the fire we need and at the same time the relaxed attitude to play successful football."
Stuttgart and Demirovic want to return to the Champions League
Under Hoeneß, Demirovic has been a regular starter this season. Although he had to sit out several weeks due to a foot injury, the 27-year-old has scored eleven goals and provided three assists in 25 competitive matches across all competitions.
In the remaining games, Demirovic and VfB are determined to defend fourth place in the Bundesliga in order to return to Champions League football next season after a year's absence. The Swabians are currently level on points with fifth-placed Leipzig, but have a slightly better goal difference.
Bundesliga: The battle for Europe
# Team Sp. S U N Goals Diff. Points 1 FC Bayern Munich 25 21 3 1 92:24 68 66 2 Borussia Dortmund 25 16 7 2 53:26 27 55 3 TSG Hoffenheim 25 15 4 6 53:33 20 49 4 VfB Stuttgart 25 14 5 6 50:34 16 47 5 RB Leipzig 25 14 5 6 48:34 14 47 6 Bayer Leverkusen 25 13 5 7 48:32 16 44