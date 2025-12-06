'That's why I made the decision' - Arne Slot explains why he's benched Mohamed Salah for third straight game as Liverpool face Leeds

Slot spoke of Salah’s professionalism when the 33-year-old was an unused substitute at the London Stadium last Sunday, telling reporters it was a “fair assumption” that Salah was not happy about the decision but that he “handled himself really well” after he was dropped from the starting XI in the league for what was the first time this season.

Slot added: "That's a normal reaction from a player that's good enough to play for us, and I say that mildly because he has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and will be for the future. He wasn't the only one who wasn't happy that he wasn't starting and that is normal.

"He is so disciplined - he knows what to do to stay fit," Slot said. "No matter if he plays well or if he doesn't play well, if he plays or doesn't play, he will always be that top professional and that's what he was in the last two days.

"With all players around their world, there are also phases in your time at the club that they are human. He's scored so many goals for us and I am sure he will in the future."

"We have to find a way to play without him because he won't be here," Slot said in reference to the Africa Cup of Nations, for which Salah will depart by December 15.