'That's football' - MLS cap conundrum: League showcases surprise stars such as USMNT's Patrick Agyemang, but rules restrict retention of emerging talent

Charlotte FC get full credit for developing the small college striker, but could do little to prevent his exit

Charlotte FC didn't want the money. They wanted to keep their guy. The money is nice, of course, especially considering how unexpected it would be to collect a hefty transfer fee. But money alone doesn't win you games. Players do. Players such as Patrick Agyemang.

Last week, Charlotte were handed a pile of cash from English side Derby County in exchange for Agyemang's services - $8 million, in fact, with perhaps more coming. It's a club-record fee and, in truth, a substantial infusion of cash, especially considering Charlotte unearthed Agyemang from the MLS SuperDraft after his college stints at Eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island.

It can hardly be classified as anything other than good business. The club took a player that no one else really wanted, developed him into a U.S. men's national team regular and, inevitably, sold him for a hefty fee that they can reinvest in their team. In many ways, it's the dream scenario for a club - and for Agyemang, whose journey from the lowest levels of college soccer in New England to a club role in England is inspiring.

The problem, of course, is timing. Charlotte didn't want to lose Agyemang in the middle of their MLS season. Derby County, surely, didn't want to wait for him. Charlotte tried to convince him to stay with a new contract, one that had been in the works for months. Ultimately, though, the time was right for Agyemang, even if it wasn't for the club that had to watch him go.

This epitomized the challenge for MLS teams. These types of transfers can derail a season. But can it be fixed? Is there a way for clubs such as Charlotte to entice a player such as Agyemang to stay?

At the moment, the answer would seem to be no. Given the salary cap structure, it'll always be difficult for clubs to reward surprise players such as Agyemang with the contracts they deserve. Clubs can't put money aside to bank on former D3 college players to become stars. So when the time comes to find that money, it's never easy.

Where does that leave MLS clubs? The reality is that holding on to genuine talent is becoming harder.

"It's a challenge to keep top talents all over the world," Charlotte FC general manager Zoran Krneta said. "This isn't only Charlotte. It's not only MLS. All of the leagues are selling to bigger, wealthier leagues in Europe. That's the process. But he's done great for us. We are grateful to him. We wish him all the best going forward. But it was time for him to go because he wanted to go. He expressed that desire to us on several occasions."

Agyemang won't be the first or the last. But changes may be coming that could make these dilemmas less common for MLS clubs.