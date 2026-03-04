Chicago Fire
Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez trained with Chicago Fire II earlier this month, club announces
A busy month of soccer for Fernandez
Fernandez, it would seem, has had a busy month. GOAL reported on Monday that the TV sensation has been training with El Paso Locomotive since Thursday, and played in a preseason friendly over the weekend.
It has since come to light that Fernandez has been practicing his craft elsewhere. He played in a friendly for Chicago Fire II last month, and despite not making the team, found the back of the net in a match.
Building off his youth career
Fernandez, who played Rojas of imaginary AFC Richmond, was on the verge of a professional soccer career as a teenager. He was a part of the Tecos FC academy, then a first division Mexican team, until he was 15 - but walked away from the game after suffering two significant knee injuries. He pursued acting instead, but remains an avid fan.
Other stars of the show get involved
Fernandez is not the only Ted Lasso star with significant experience in the game. Kola Bokinni, who portrayed Captain Isaac McAdoo, played at a semi-professional level before going into acting. Meanwhile, Phil Dunster, a fan favorite for his performance as misfit striker Jamie Tartt, has been hailed by multiple cast members for his footballing skills.
A contract to come?
Even if things didn't work out with Chicago, Fernandez's chances at a pro contract remain alive. El Paso are yet to make a decision on his future, but could yet hand Fernandez a contract. Their season begins on Saturday with a home game against Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
