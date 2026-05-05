Getty Images
Translated by
'Seriously displeased' - Real Madrid & Kylian Mbappe on collision course due to Frenchman's off-the-pitch behaviour
'Disrespect for staff & late for a team lunch'
The L'Equipe report claims that Mbappe has recently shown an extremely self-centred attitude on and off the pitch, leading to strong disapproval within the club. The player has allegedly been granted certain privileges that have started to annoy the camp.
The France international is alleged to have shown disrespect to a member of staff during training and to have arrived 40 minutes late for a team lunch. It is claimed that, on both occasions, he faced no punishment.
- Getty Images Sport
'Isolated Mbappe only close with French stars'
As a result of the internal conflict, Mbappe is becoming increasingly isolated from the squad and, as reported by Marca, is "distancing himself from the team". It's got to the extent that he apparently only maintains close ties with his French teammates - Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.
Mbappe's injury issues have plagued his 2025-26 campaign and yet he has still delivered a hugely impressive season on an individual level, scoring 41 goals across all competitions. A report by L'Equipe from back in March even went as far as claiming the ex-PSG forward had personally contacted Florentino Perez to ask that Madrid medical staff didn't treat him anymore.
This came soon after the furore created by the knee scanning incident, where Mbappe was forced to deny a rumour that the club's medical personnel had scanned the wrong knee.
An ill-timed trip to Italy
Reports in Spain claim that the 27-year-old's injury, suffered during the 1-1 draw with Real Betis, may have been a convenient excuse to put distance between himself and Real Madrid. The forward had reportedly "had enough" of the club and wanted space from both the dressing room and the coaching staff.
Indeed, L'Equipe claims that the Frenchman's decision to spend a weekend in Italy with Spanish actress Ester Exposito "seriously displeased" Madrid fans and "a large majority of the club's employees". They apparently felt that it was not the best preparation ahead of Sunday's Clasico clash with Barcelona.
- Getty Images Sport
Friction with Bellingham & Arbeloa
Allegations of repeated clashes with Jude Bellingham, as well as a frosty relationship with manager Alvaro Arbeloa, have refused to go away. Mbappe is also seemingly unhappy at the team's preference for Vinicius Junior, with their apparently strained bond having been well documented.
Indeed, Arbeloa is fighting to save his job after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign that is likely to see the Liga title end up in Barcelona's hands once again. Los Blancos were also dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, meaning they realistically have very little to play for at the end of the campaign.
Jose Mourinho has been strongly linked with a return to the Bernabeu to replace Arbeloa, with Mbappe having previously 'liked' an image on social media that made a strong suggested that the Portuguese would be back managing Madrid in 2026.