'It's a team problem, you can see it' - Ruben Amorim defends Rasmus Hojlund amid fresh Man Utd goal drought

Getty Images SportRitabrata Banerjee'It's a team problem, you can see it' - Ruben Amorim defends Rasmus Hojlund amid fresh Man Utd goal droughtManchester UnitedR. AmorimR. HoejlundPremier LeagueRuben Amorim came to Rasmus Hojlund's defence amid the striker's fresh goal drought at Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmorim defended Hojlund amid poor formHojlund has scored only two Premier League goalsMan Utd take on Brighton on SundayFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱