'I’ve done it once before' - Tata Martino unfazed by Atlanta United reunion as he looks to revive a struggling but ambitious club

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino can already picture the reception from the Atlanta United crowd. It will be there in full when he walks out into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the second time, the crowd that adored him for years welcoming him home. This is the manager whom they never wanted to leave, who fled for a new opportunity - one that didn't turn out as expected.
But those 70,000 likely won't care. They won't see the failed stint with Mexico or the fact that he took a job at a rival MLS club in Inter Miami less than two years ago. They won't see the manager they knocked out of the MLS Cup playoffs in 2024, thanks to one of the most significant upsets in league history.
Instead, they will see a club legend returning, the architect of an immensely impressive expansion franchise returning to the stomping grounds where he made magic. Atlanta announced on Nov. 7 that Martino will be back in the dugout for another stint, after leaving in 2018. There are risks in reunions in soccer. They don't always go well. But Martino's Atlanta return might be a rare one that pans out.
"I know there's a saying that second acts aren't always the best. But in my case, I've done it once before, and we were able to achieve success," Martino said.