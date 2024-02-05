Takehiro Tomiyasu's future decided! Arsenal end transfer speculation by tying Japan star down to new long-term contract

Aditya Gokhale
tomiyasu(C)Getty Images
Takehiro TomiyasuArsenalPremier League

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the club, with an announcement "imminent."

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tomiyasu will sign new contract
  • Arsenal wanted to keep the versatile defender
  • Set to return from international duty

Editors' Picks