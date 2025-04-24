Atletico-de-Madrid-Rayo-Vallecano-La-LigaAFP
Aditya Gokhale

VIDEO: Take note, Cole Palmer! Conor Gallagher shows Chelsea what they are missing with sublime glancing header to net huge goal for Atletico Madrid

C. GallagherAtletico MadridChelseaC. PalmerE. MarescaAtletico Madrid vs Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoLaLiga

Former Chelsea star Conor Gallagher showed the Blues exactly what their missing as he scored a sublime header for Atletico Madrid in their 3-0 win.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gallagher scores sublime header for Atleti
  • Shows former side Chelsea what they are missing
  • Chelsea struggling offensively this season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱