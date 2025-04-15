Takefusa Kubo salary: How much does Real Sociedad star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about Takefusa Kubo's salary playing for Real Sociedad

Japan international Takefusa Kubo has had an interesting career playing in LaLiga so far.

Once deemed one of the best young talents on the planet and representing both Barcelona and Real Madrid at some stage, Kubo has not quite reached the heights he seemed destined for as of yet, but after a number of loan moves across Spanish clubs, the versatile attacker has settled into life at Anoeta, playing for Real Sociedad.

Kubo has excelled under the guidance of Imanol Alguacil and is considered one of the team's best players, playing a major role in Real Sociedad's resurgence in the Spanish top flight and is compensated well for his contributions.

Kubo currently ranks as one of the highest-paid players in the squad despite his young age and GOAL has delved into the numbers with Capology to found out exactly how much he is earning!

*Salaries are gross