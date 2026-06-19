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Super-sub Johan Manzambi scores superb brace to inspire Switzerland to 4-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in chaotic World Cup clash
Late onslaught breaks resistance
Murat Yakin's side bounced back from a disappointing opening draw against Qatar by largely dominating their robust opponents, who entered the fixture protecting an impressive nine-match unbeaten streak. The breakthrough arrived in the 74th minute when Manzambi converted a spectacular volley, just three minutes after replacing Dan Ndoye. The contest descended into chaos following a straight red card for Tarik Muharemovic, allowing Ruben Vargas and captain Granit Xhaka to capitalise on the numerical advantage alongside Manzambi's second strike.
- AFP
Teenager celebrates historic achievement
The versatile youngster expressed his pure elation after rewriting the national history books by becoming the youngest Swiss player to score a World Cup brace since 1950. Manzambi told FIFA: “Honestly, it’s incredible – it’s the first brace of my career, and at the World Cup on top of that. Scoring two goals in front of the fans and my family, that’s very, very nice.
"I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight. [Head coach Yakin] gave me some tactical and technical tips and then he told me to just play my game. My goal was to score two goals at the World Cup – and now I’ve already got two goals! But I hope there will be more.”
Yakin praises starlet's freedom
Manzambi's rapid international rise follows an exceptional domestic campaign where he successfully anchored Freiburg's midfield during their historic run to the UEFA Europa League final.
The technical staff heavily value his tactical flexibility, utilising his blistering pace to devastate tiring defensive structures late in games. Yakin commented: “Johan is a happy guy with incredible footballing skills. We can use him flexibly, more defensively, in midfield, but also on the wing as a striker.
"He’s a street footballer, the kind who needs to be given freedom. Offensively, he has complete freedom. You saw that today – he can apply pressure, he has good dribbling skills and he can finish.”
- AFP
Knockout stage within reach
Switzerland face a massive, winner-takes-all showdown against tournament hosts Canada on Wednesday, June 24, with supremacy in the standings on the line. The victor of this blockbuster encounter is guaranteed to seal the absolute top spot in Group B. Maintaining their ruthless offensive chemistry will be entirely vital as the Nati look to leapfrog their rivals and secure a more favourable path into the knockout rounds.