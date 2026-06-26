AFP
Sweden hero Anthony Elanga admits he 'didn't know' a draw would be enough to seal World Cup knockout spot after draw with Japan
Elanga the hero in cagey affair
In a match that lacked rhythm during a scoreless first half, the contest exploded into life after the interval. Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Daizen Maeda finished off a slick passing move, but Sweden responded almost immediately through Elanga. The Newcastle United man cut inside from the right and unleashed a sublime strike with his weaker left foot to haul his side level.
The goal marked Elanga's second of the tournament and ultimately secured the point needed to progress as one of the best third-placed teams. Managing the game's final stages proved frantic, with Alexander Isak coming inches away from a winner when his late header rattled the crossbar. Despite the tension, Sweden held on to finish behind the Netherlands and Japan in Group F.
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Confusion on the pitch for Sweden
While the Swedish bench was frantically calculating the permutations, Elanga revealed that his only focus was on finding a winning goal. "I was just screaming: 'Come on, we can go for more'. I’m glad we’re through, I didn’t know that at the end," the forward admitted after the final whistle. The former Manchester United star was so determined to keep pushing that he even ignored instructions being shouted from the sidelines.
The 24-year-old explained that veteran coach Sebastian Larsson and other members of the backroom staff were trying to communicate the group standings as the clock ticked down. "I think they were trying to scream to me," Elanga said. "I obviously wanted to keep running. I got cramp at the end but didn't want to stop running. I'm happy and the whole team is too."
Isak was left in disbelief, admitting he gave Elanga "a bit of a telling-off" after confirming his obliviousness. "He was a little frustrated towards the end of the match, and you can understand why now," the Liverpool striker sighed.
Manager Graham Potter laughed off the situation. "That explains a few things. We couldn't have been clearer... Bless him! But I love him," he chuckled. Meanwhile, captain Victor Lindelof joked about Elanga missing the pre-match permutations briefing: "He can't have been awake enough."
Potter’s tactical gambles pay off
Potter made significant changes for the crucial clash, including the introduction of Elanga to the starting lineup and bringing Jacob Widell Zetterstorm in goal. The manager’s faith in his squad's depth was rewarded as Sweden showed resilience to bounce back from their previous heavy defeat against the Netherlands.
He said: "We analysed the game against the Netherlands. We had to defend the box and wide areas better [today]. We decided to use Jacob's attributes because I think he's a fantastic goalkeeper. His distribution was very impressive. Anthony comes in and offers a counter-attack threat and his pace is destabilising for the opponent."
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Potential heavyweights await in Round of 32
By finishing third in the group, Sweden have avoided a direct path to face Brazil, who will now play Japan. However, the road ahead remains daunting for Potter’s side. Sweden are likely to face the winner of Group I in a fixture currently scheduled for June 30, pending the result of the upcoming match between France and Norway. Other potential opponents include Germany, who won Group E.
Elanga remains undeterred by the prospect of facing the world's elite on the biggest stage. "Both are good teams. It will be a challenge. All teams are good, but we are ready for what comes," he insisted. With four points and a balanced goal difference from their three matches, the Blue and Yellow will feel they have found their footing just in time for the knockout stages.