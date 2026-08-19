Substance vs style: Does Jose Mourinho just have to win at Real Madrid? Blancos legend Steve McManaman explains the ‘Special One’s’ remit at Santiago Bernabeu

Asked if the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is under less pressure to deliver an eye-catching brand of football given the recent struggles to land top honours at home and abroad, McManaman - who was speaking to GOAL courtesy of Disney+, who will be showing Mourinho’s first La Liga game back at the helm on ESPN this Saturday when Real head to Espanyol - said: “I think when you're talking about Real Madrid, there's a slight difference.

“[Fabio] Capello won the league many moons ago and got booed basically every single game for winning 1-0 so I think there definitely is a substance part to it.

“They have to be more difficult to beat, they have to run, they have to work hard but you and I know that should just be a staple, that should be bread and butter - you run your balls off and you run and you run and if you're having a bad game, which we all have, you run and you run and you run and you help other people.

“I think there has to be a certain amount of style, but I don't think that'll be an issue with Madrid or Barca, the style comes, the players they have, have the style, it's just part of their DNA, that will happen naturally on the pitch because that is what they do.

“I expect Madrid to score a lot of goals this year, they normally do, they scored a lot of goals under Jose last time but his team battled against Pep [Guardiola] and that side - they won a league, they won a Copa del Rey, they won a Super Cup against Barcelona but that was in three years. They'll have to be more than that this year I think.

“Their investment is heavy again. After their investment in defence last year, they've gone again this year, a couple of good new signings. Three defenders have been brought in, on top of three in last year - [Alvaro] Carreras, [Dean] Huijsen etc.

“He brought in another three so you could see where he thought the weakness lay and you know he wants to be strong at the back first and foremost and then that front four, you know they'll score goals at a canter, there's no problem about that in La Liga.”