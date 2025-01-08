VIDEO: History for English football! Stuart Attwell becomes first referee to explain VAR decision with stadium announcement during Tottenham-Liverpool Carabao Cup clash
Stuart Attwell created history on Wednesday night by becoming the first referee in English football to explain a VAR decision to the fans.
- Solanke broke the deadlock against Liverpool
- VAR ruled out the goal due to offside
- Attwell explained decision to the crowd