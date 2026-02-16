'Like a striker!' - Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin reveals 'crazy' emotion of scoring vs Real Madrid and praises Thibaut Courtois for classy gesture after shock win

The drama was heightened by the fact that neither the players nor manager Jose Mourinho initially realised they needed another goal. Mourinho had enforced a technology ban in the dugout and, believing a 3-2 lead was sufficient, instructed Trubin to waste time. It was only when the crowd and club president Rui Costa began screaming in frustration that the message finally got through.

"We were winning, so I didn’t need to rush," Trubin laughed. "I didn’t understand at all why the fans started screaming, or why some of my teammates were pointing at me — ‘one, one, one’ — I just didn’t get it. But when we won the free kick, Mister [Mourinho] signalled for me to go up. That's when I asked someone, ‘Do we need one more goal?’"

When the signal finally came, Trubin surged forward for a last-gasp free kick. Team-mate Fredrik Aursnes sent in a delivery that Trubin described as "perfect," allowing the keeper to rise above the Madrid defence. "When you play, you don’t think. You just do. This moment, it happened so fast. Maybe because the cross was so perfect, maybe because [a goal] had to happen, for me it was natural, something that easily came," he said. "In this moment, you need to risk. You need to put everything all in. If I need to score, I need to go right in there, to make our fans happy, to make Benfica better. I just ran, and then the movement of my head, it was like I was a striker. It was crazy."