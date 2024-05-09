The streets won't forget: Ricardo Quaresma - the trivela king who believed he could win the Ballon d'Or

A spectacularly erratic player and person, the Portuguese winger's career was as wild as it was glorious

As a two-time Serie A winner, four-time Primeira Liga champion, a Champions League victor and even a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, Ricardo Quaresma enjoyed a glittering career that saw him enjoy spells at the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter, Porto and Besiktas. However, it's not the large collection of winners' medals that earned the Lisbon native worldwide adoration. Rather, it was his flamboyant, electrifying swagger on the ball that captured the hearts of millions.

Adorned with various playful nicknames such as 'Mustang' for his powerful and devastatingly quick dribbles, or 'Harry Potter' for his ability to pull off magical tricks to get himself out of the tightest of spaces, Quaresma truly was the epitome of a street footballer. Many, however, would argue that he has never truly received the credit he deserves for his exploits, or that he did not reach the heights he was capable of, despite the massive clubs he turned out for.

Nevertheless, he remains a cult hero in many circles and, here, GOAL explores exactly why Quaresma is a name the streets will never forget...