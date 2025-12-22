Getty/GOAL
‘I’ll be there’ - Steven Gerrard delivers Arne Slot sack verdict after rumours of potential Liverpool return
Gerrard delivers verdict on Slot's second Liverpool season
Gerrard has spoken candidly about the situation at Liverpool, addressing speculation surrounding the future of Slot and his own long-term connection to the club. With Liverpool enduring an inconsistent title defence, pressure has begun to build on Slot, prompting discussion about potential changes behind the scenes.
Gerrard, who remains one of the most influential figures in Liverpool’s modern history, has been undertaking regular punditry work since stepping away from management earlier this year. During a recent interview, he was asked directly whether he harboured ambitions of returning to Anfield in a working role, particularly if Slot’s position were to come under serious threat.
Rather than fuelling speculation, Gerrard made his position clear by separating his personal loyalty to Liverpool from respect for the current manager. While reiterating his willingness to help the club in any way possible, he stressed that he does not want to see Slot lose his job and would prefer stability as Liverpool attempt to regain consistency.
Gerrard backing Slot - ready to help Liverpool in any department
When questioned about the possibility of returning to the club in a professional capacity, Gerrard told TNT Sports' Ally's Social Club: “I’ll be brutally, brutally honest with you. I’d help Liverpool in any department at any minute of every day. I’d help them with anything." His comments reflected both his emotional connection to Liverpool and his openness to contributing away from the pitch if required.
However, Gerrard was equally firm in his backing of Slot. “I don’t want Arne Slot to lose his job,” he explained. “I want him to fix this and turn it around and make Liverpool great. I was bouncing all over the city four or five months ago when Liverpool won the league.”
The former captain concluded by reinforcing where his priorities lie. “I’m a Liverpool fan. I want the best for Liverpool. But if Liverpool need me in any department at any time, I’ll be there for them.”
Liverpool's title defence falters early in the season
Gerrard’s comments come at a delicate moment in Liverpool’s season. After winning the Premier League title in 2024-25, expectations were high, but the Reds have struggled to replicate that form consistently. A run of mixed results earlier in the campaign saw them drift away from the summit and sparked debate over whether Slot’s methods were translating effectively in his second season.
Recent performances have offered some encouragement as a 2-1 victory away at Tottenham marked Liverpool’s third win in five matches and lifted them into fifth place, keeping them in the hunt for Champions League qualification. While the title race appears beyond reach, the improvement has eased some of the immediate pressure on Slot.
Gerrard’s perspective carries particular weight given his own managerial journey. Once viewed as a natural successor to the Liverpool job, he experienced contrasting spells at Rangers, Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq. Those experiences have shaped a more measured outlook, with Gerrard openly acknowledging the challenges of elite management and the importance of stability within a club.
Slot remains focused on keeping Liverpool on unbeaten run
For now, Slot remains focused on steering Liverpool back toward the top four and restoring belief after a turbulent period. Gerrard’s public backing may help cool speculation, reinforcing the idea that change is not inevitable and that patience could yet be rewarded if results continue to improve.
Gerrard, meanwhile, remains without a managerial role and continues his punditry work while assessing future opportunities. Despite links to former clubs elsewhere, his comments suggest that any return to Liverpool would only come if it aligned with the club’s needs rather than personal ambition.
