Manchester United v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super League
Scott Wilson

Steph Houghton is back at Man City! Ex-Lionesses defender takes on new role following retirement from football

S. HoughtonManchester City WomenWomen's footballWSL

Steph Houghton has taken on a new role at Manchester City after retiring from football at the end of last season.

  • Houghton returns to Man City
  • Becomes club's first-ever female representative
  • Defender won eight major trophies with City
