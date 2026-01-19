State of Canada FBsGOAL
Tom Hindle

State of the Canada Men’s National Team - Full backs: Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston lead the way, but backup spots are up for grabs

With the 2026 World Cup just months away, GOAL looks at the state of Canada's full back positions.

Full back is probably Canada's most talented position - if only because of one player. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies tore his ACL nearly a year ago, but when fit, the left back remains among the very best in world football. At his electric peak, he is a true superstar - a rare two-way force with few equals. When Davies is on, Les Rouges possess a dynamic weapon and look far more likely to find the net.

But they're not too shabby outside of him, either. Alistair Johnston has been excellent for Celtic for the best part of two years now, and even if injuries have hampered him of late, he will surely be fit and firing come the World Cup in June. And then there are the backups, a vital blend of youth and experience that makes for a fine corps at the back should something go wrong. 

It's a position, then, that is emblematic of the state of this current Canada side: a big European name leading the way, but plenty of valuable options outside him. It's those kinds of things that tend to make a big difference on the biggest stage. GOAL takes a look at Canada's full backs in the latest check in on the state of the national team, with just over six months to go until the World Cup hits Canadian shores...

Previous State of Canada: Goalkeepers

  • Canada v Mexico - CONCACAF Nations League: SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    The starters: Alphonso Davies and Alistair Johnston

    Are there any easier starters to choose from? At full strength, Canada's top two pick themselves. Davies is a bona fide star and arguably the best player Canada has ever produced. His consistency first in MLS and now with Bayern Munich cannot be questioned, and he is a top attacking weapon. Criticisms of his defensive game are rather overblown, too. 

    Johnston, meanwhile, was something of a late bloomer. He starred at Wake Forest University and has slowly risen into the professional ranks. But his showings at Celtic earned him a spot in the Canadian side ahead of the 2022 World Cup, and he has stuck around ever since. Persistent hamstring issues have ruled him out since the summer, but after undergoing surgery in November, he should be fit and firing by the time the World Cup rolls around. Canada have missed him badly, as he adds a real sense of composure and quality to the backline. 

    • Advertisement
  • Toronto FC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    The backups: Niko Sigur, Richie Laryea

    There's real solidity here. Niko Sigur has been earmarked as a solid pro for some time now, impressing first at York University in Canada and then Croatia's Hajduk Split. A dual national with eligibility for both Croatia and Canada, he worked his way into the first team under manager Jesse Marsch, and might have done enough to stay there. Perhaps most important is his versatility. Sigur may be a right back, but he can also play as a defensive midfielder and central defender in a pinch. Sure, he will likely be in a reserve role, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he has a major part to play for Les Rouges

    Laryea, meanwhile, is the kind of seasoned veteran that coaches love to have. An MLS veteran who also enjoyed a brief spell in the English top flight, Laryea is the elder statesman of this Canada squad. He first received a call-up in 2019 and now has more than 70 caps to his name. Laryea was part of the squad that saw Canada qualify in 2022, and even if he isn't a nailed-down starter anymore, the 31-year-old can do a job at either full back spot and add a much-needed sense of leadership for an otherwise young side. 

  • Canada v El Salvador - Gold Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Also in the mix: Jamie Knight-Lebel, Tajon Buchanan, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

    And here's where it gets interesting. If Canada are rock solid with four defenders, they can still mix things up outside of that. The first option is the attacking one. Tajon Buchanan seemed on his way to stardom before suffering a broken leg in 2024. But he remains a real talent. His best position, to be sure, is on the right, ideally as a winger. But some coaches have used him as a right back or even right-wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 system. Marsch has been a four-back loyalist for most of his career, but Buchanan certainly offers an intriguing alternative option if they want to change things up - or go all-out attack. 

    A word, too, for Jamie Knight-Lebel. Marsch has done a fine job of attracting dual-national talents into the Canadian setup, and Knight-Lebel fits the bill perfectly. The Swindon defender made an appearance at the Gold Cup in the summer and has made three appearances. Jahkeele Marshall-Ruttycould also get a look if he breaks into the Montreal first team after being entrusted with a call-up at the end of 2025. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Alphonso Davies(C)Getty Images

    The final word

    In an ideal world, this wouldn't be a debate. Davies and Johnston are a duo on par with most full back tandems in world football. Johnston is frightfully underrated, while Davies is an out-and-out star. Marsch has promised that Davies will be ready when the World Cup rolls around, especially after getting some good minutes under his belt at Bayern - and enjoying the two-week break offered by the Bundesliga over Christmas. 

    Yet there are solid options. Sigur will only improve - and has been linked with a big move to Celtic of late. And Laryea will always be a reliable backup for Les Rouges. The state of the Canadian full back is strong. Marsch will just have to hope that his main men stay healthy. 

0