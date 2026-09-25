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'Then he needs a break!' – Why Stale Solbakken holds serious Erling Haaland fear after Enzo Maresca meeting
Solbakken outlines Erling Haaland workload strategy
Norway head coach Stale Solbakken addressed growing concerns regarding Erling Haaland's physical and mental strain following an extended summer schedule. Speaking after naming his squad for four upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, the manager insisted that while Haaland remains sharp now, a structured break will prove essential later in the campaign.
Haaland candidly admitted on his personal YouTube channel that adjusting to a new season without pre-season training after the World Cup presented mental challenges.
Solbakken identified November, December, and January as critical months for Haaland to rest.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Norway boss holds talks with City manager Enzo Maresca
To manage their shared superstar effectively, Solbakken travelled to England to meet directly with Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca. Both coaches agreed that Haaland must be granted strategic rest during domestic League Cup windows to maintain peak performance levels across the long season.
Solbakken emphasized that proactive collaboration between club and country remains vital to protect the forward's well-being.
"November, December and January are when he needs a break," Solbakken stated. "That's why I travelled over now, because it's important to me that we avoid that break now. They are aware that at some point he will have to rest."
Haaland opens up on mental strain and missing pre-season
Haaland highlighted the relentless nature of the modern football calendar, pointing out that post-World Cup celebrations left him with just over four weeks of vacation before returning to Manchester on August 11. The 26-year-old goalscorer noted that starting a campaign without traditional pre-season conditioning was an unprecedented experience in his career.
While expressing gratitude for playing at the highest level, the forward admitted extra recovery weeks would have aided his mental freshness.
"A new season has started without me having a pre-season," Haaland explained. "The physicality will come, as long as I'm injury-free. But you have to be mentally sharp too, and that's not easy."
- Bildbyran
Solbakken casts doubt on Haaland playing four full matches
Norway prepare for an intensive Nations League window featuring four matches in 12 days against Denmark, Portugal, and Wales. Solbakken admitted it is highly doubtful that Haaland will play 90 minutes in all four contests, confirming his game time will be carefully managed based on match context and physical load.
The Norwegian squad complete preparations ahead of hosting Denmark at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.
Solbakken looks to balance immediate international goals with Haaland's long-term health.
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