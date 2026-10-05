Stale Solbakken reveals details of Erling Haaland 'heart-to-heart' before substituting Man City star in Norway defeat to Portugal

Solbakken did not hold back when describing the pressure placed on his star man, noting that the current schedule is "completely insane" for players competing at the highest level. The coach revealed that he held a deep discussion with Haaland to gauge his readiness for the Portugal clash, eventually deciding to limit his minutes to protect his long-term health.

"In today's match, he gave us 60 good minutes," Solbakken explained, as cited by Dagbladet. "He played 90 minutes twice against Denmark and Portugal [in the first match]. He was tired against Wales. That's why we had a heart-to-heart conversation yesterday. We went through all the possibilities there could be."

The discussion even touched upon the possibility of Haaland appearing only as a second-half substitute to maintain his freshness. "He could perhaps have played the last 45 minutes against Portugal. That was a discussion. But he has very bad vibes and feelings about that. He has experienced being put on in the League Cup and it hasn't been great. I am very satisfied that he managed to dig out 60 good minutes," he added.