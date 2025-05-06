Special appointment? Jose Mourinho at Rangers ‘would be absolute box office’ as former Gers star talks up move for ex-Chelsea & Man Utd boss in bid to rattle Old Firm rivals Celtic J. Mourinho Rangers Premiership Fenerbahce

Rangers have been told that Jose Mourinho would be a “box office” appointment, with Alan Hutton eager to see the ex-Chelsea and Man Utd boss at Ibrox.