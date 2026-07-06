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Tom Hindle

Spain player ratings vs Portugal: Mikel Merino is the ultimate super-sub! Arsenal star comes up clutch to send Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. packing from World Cup last 16

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Portugal
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Portugal vs Spain
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Substitute Mikel Merino scored a late winner as Spain edged Portugal 1-0 in an unexpectedly drab World Cup round-of-16 clash on Monday. The Arsenal midfielder was introduced in the 85th minute and won the game in the 91st with a tidy finish that was just about deserved. La Roja were ineffective for long stretches, and created little, but Merino proved to be the difference-maker.

Spain had their chances early on. Mikel Oyarzabal came closest, firing wide after running clean through on goal. Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena drew a tidy double save out of Diogo Costa soon after with a paid of curling efforts. Otherwise, they were well contained by a disciplined Portugal side. Yamal found himself marked out of the game for long stretches, and Spain seemed to lack ideas with their main man mostly nullified.

Yet they did their job defensively, too, and kept Portugal at bay - not least the dangerous Cristiano Ronaldo, who found himself starved for chances. The second half never really came to life. Spain had most of the ball, but did little with it. Yamal toiled, Baena failed to make an impact.

And then came the big subs. Luis de la Fuente introduced Ferran Torres and Merino. They combined wonderfully to win it. Torres flicked into the path of Merino, who finished low past a stranded Costa - before careening off in celebration. Merino has developed into an unlikely super-sub of sorts for Spain. A word, too, for Ronaldo, who won't play in another World Cup, and figures to be mightily unlikely to feature at Euro 2028.

This was an ugly game, but a job well done for Spain. Perhaps the result is all that matters.

GOAL rates Spain's players from Dallas Stadium...

  • Pedro PorroGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Unai Simon (7/10):

    Didn't really have all that much to do. Made two routine saves and distributed well enough.

    Pedro Porro (8/10):

    A really impressive performance at right-back. Handled the dangerous Nuno Mendes with relative ease.

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    Played some impressive forward passes. Contained Ronaldo well enough.

    Aymeric Laporte (6/10):

    Not overly convincing, but marshalled space well. Will be tested by a more mobile striker.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    Held width, kept the ball moving, and didn't give Pedro Neto a sniff.

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  • Dani OlmoGetty

    Midfield

    Pedri (6/10):

    Eighty-five middling minutes. Plenty of running but never really controlled the tempo of the game.

    Rodri (8/10):

    An impressive midfield performance. Held down the middle and stopped Portugal from playing it through the centre.

    Dani Olmo (5/10):

    Starved of space. Created a couple of chances but that was more or less it.

  • Lamine YamalGetty

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (6/10):

    Mixed. Forced a nice save out of Costa and gave his man trouble here and there. Yet to truly find his feet.

    Mikel Oyarzabal (6/10):

    Missed a great chance in the first half, and never really recovered after that.

    Alex Baena (5/10):

    A few bright moments, but never carved out anything convincing. Doesn't have the change of pace or invention of Nico Williams.

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    Subs & Manager

    Ferran Torres (8/10):

    A real livewire off the bench. Stretched the game with some clever runs and provided the crucial assist to win it.

    Fabian Ruiz (N/A):

    Fresh legs in midfield. Barely touched the ball.

    Mikel Merino (8/10):

    Bagged the winner in the 91st minute. Spain's super sub, somehow.

    Borja Iglesias (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Luis de la Fuente (8/10):

    What a weird game. Set up his team as he normally would, but got very little attacking quality out of them. Still, they held it down and grabbed an opportunistic winner. Hardly a masterclass in management but they advance.

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