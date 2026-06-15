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Spain Cape Verde ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Spain player ratings vs Cape Verde: La Roja lost without Lamine Yamal! Gavi and Ferran Torres flounder as the European champions are held to shock draw by World Cup debutants despite Barcelona star's late introduction

Player ratings
World Cup
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Spain vs Cabo Verde
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L. Yamal
L. de la Fuente
F. Torres

Cape Verde pulled off the biggest shock of the 2026 World Cup so far by holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in Atalanta on Monday. The tournament debutants weren't given any chance whatsoever against the reigning European champions but 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha achieved instant cult status throughout the footballing world by making one save after another to keep La Roja at bay.

Truth be told, Spain didn't create as many chances as one would have presumed against a team ranked 64th in the world, with Pedri nowhere near his best, but that doesn't excuse Ferran Torres and his fellow forwards for wasting the opportunities that came their way. Indeed, Torres missed an absolute sitter in the first half, while Mikel Oyarzabal once again failed to convince as Spain's striker.

Consequently, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was forced to throw on Lamine Yamal for the final 20 minutes in a desperate bid to win the game. However, while the Barcelona teenager unquestionably made a difference to his team's attacking threat, La Roja remained embarrassingly incapable of breaking down a brilliant Cape Verde backline.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Spain players on show in Atalanta...

  • Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Unai Simon (6/10):

    Distribution was decent and only had one save to make all game.

    Marcos Llorente (6/10):

    A lively enough presence down the right flank, although he was lucky to avoid a yellow for chopping down Jovane Cabral.

    Pau Cubarsi (6/10):

    A pretty comfortable evening for the Barcelona youngster, given Cape Verde offered very little threat up top.

    Aymeric Laporte (6/10):

    Forced Vozinha into a fingertip save with a good header in first-half injury time and was neat and tidy in his defensive work.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    Easily Spain's most dangerous attacking outlet, the new Real Madrid left-back created two great chances for Ferran Torres - both of which should have been converted.

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  • Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Rodri (7/10):

    Did what was expected of him by controlling the midfield and also created the best chance of the first half with a delightful lofted ball in behind the Cape Verde defence for Cucurella to nod into the path of Ferran.

    Fabian Ruiz (6/10):

    Did his best to get forward to try make the breakthrough himself but to no avail. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder still looks a little rusty after his recent injury.

  • Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Ferran Torres (3/10):

    Hitting the bar from six yards out was unforgivable but he was also guilty of shooting weakly at Vozinha just before the break. Incredible that he was left on for 80 minutes.

    Pedri (5/10):

    The Barcelona playmaker never stopped trying to make something happen but this was a poor performance by his incredibly high standards. He should have owned a game like this.

    Gavi (3/10):

    The surprise inclusion the squad failed dismally to justify his inclusion in the starting line-up. Offered zero creativity on the left-hand side, making his early withdrawal essential.

    Mikel Oyarzabal (4/10):

    Saw a looping header tipped over by Vozinha but was ineffective for the most part. Spain's lack of a proper No.9 really is a problem.

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  • Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Lamine Yamal (6/10):

    Came on with just 19 minutes of normal time to go and although he looked dangerous, he couldn't save Spain from an embarrassing result.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Introduced alongside Yamal and nearly netted the winner with a good effort that was brilliantly blocked by Pico Lopes.

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    Replaced the ineffective Ferran for the final 10 minutes and created a great late chance for Merino.

    Nico Williams (x/10):

    Just like Yamal, made his eagerly-awaited return from injury late on, but unable to make an impact.

    Luis de la Fuente (3/10):

    The Euro 2024-winning coach is going to absolutely slated for this shameful showing - and rightly so. Spain didn't play with anything like the required intensity and while injuries may have influenced his selections, the decision to start Gavi was absurd in the circumstances. De la Fuente now has to pray that Yamal is fully fit to start Spain's next game, against Saudi Arabia, because, as this game proved, they're lost with him.

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