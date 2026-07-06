‘I would prefer that he didn’t play’ - Spain hoping to avoid Cristiano Ronaldo but accept that GOAT test awaits when facing Portugal in World Cup last-16

De la Fuente has expressed his immense admiration for Portugal captain Ronaldo, while simultaneously hoping the legendary forward doesn't feature in their knockout showdown. Speaking ahead of the game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Spain boss highlighted the danger the Al-Nassr star still poses at the highest level.

"I admire Cristiano and people like him, with character and ambition. An example for everyone," De la Fuente told reporters. "With the talent and class he has, he can decide a game at any moment. I would prefer that he didn't play, but I believe he will play and we will enjoy one of the best players in history and we will try to be superior to him and to them."



