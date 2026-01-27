Getty Images Sport
Sources: Real Salt Lake yet to receive offer for Diego Luna as club plans to keep hold of USMNT midfielder through summer
- Getty Images
What happened
Sources also confirm that the club plans on keeping hold of Luna through this summer and possibly beyond. Luna signed a new contract with the club in 2024 that gives Real Salt Lake the option of extending through the 2028 MLS season.
The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Luna is drawing interest from Spain, with Espanyol and Celta Vigo both having strong interest in signing him. RSL, though, have no intention of selling a player that has become the face of their team any time soon.
- Getty Images Sport
Luna's breakout 2025
After emerging as a star to watch in MLS in 2024, earning MLS Young Player of the Year honors for his efforts, Luna emerged on the international scene in 2025 while taking his game to new heights on the club level, too.
Luna made an impression on USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino in January, playing on through a broken nose in what was his second camp with the USMNT. He went on to be a mainstay of the team throughout the rest of the year, appearing 17 times while scoring four goals, including one against Uruguay in the USMNT's final international game of 2025. Luna was also named to the Gold Cup Best XI by CONCACAF.
On the club level, he provided nine goals and seven assists, earning his second MLS All-Star nod. Additionally, Luna earned the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, which recognizes a player driving positive change through soccer.
- Getty Images Sport
Targeting a big year
With 2025 now behind him, Luna has set his sights on 2026 as he pushes for a spot on the USMNT's World Cup roster. He faces fierce competition but, speaking to GOAL in November, Luna said he was looking forward to the new challenges coming his way in 2026.
"I think this was a special year and, I'll say it again: I think that next year can be another amazing year for me," he said. "I think I'm going to do better than I did this year. That's the goal for me every year: do it better. I want to improve with stats, with my mental health, with how I'm feeling outside of the field, my physical health, my family, everything. I think that's the way I'm trying to take life."
He added, "This is not an offseason for me, but a season where I get to combine having fun with my family with the work ethic and understanding that this year is a huge year that could be an amazing year. That's the mindset."
- Getty Images
What comes next?
Real Salt Lake will open their MLS season on Feb. 21 when they take on the defending Western Conference champions, the Vancouver Whitecaps. Luna, meanwhile, will also have one eye set on March's international break, which will see the USMNT face Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta.
Advertisement