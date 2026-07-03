Sources: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard happy to stay with the Gunners amid ‘completely false’ Galatasaray transfer links

Reports out of Turkey emerged this week that Galatasaray are in pursuit of the Arsenal star, with those reports stating that personal terms had already been agreed between player and club. Sources tell GOAL, though, that claim is false and that there is no truth to the links between the midfielder and the Turkish club.

Odegaard is very happy to remain at Arsenal, sources say, and the club is also happy to keep hold of their Premier League-winning captain. The 27-year-old midfielder, who joined the Gunners in 2021, remains a key influence for the team on and off the field, with the 2025-26 season his best season yet since joining the London club.