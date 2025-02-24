Just soup and sandwiches! Man Utd staff see lunch options scaled back & young Red Devils denied chance to play at Old Trafford in FA Youth Cup to save £8,000 as brutal Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS cuts continue
Manchester United's staff can only eat soup and sandwiches for lunch after a new round of cost-saving measures by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Employees left with little choice at canteen
- Players can still eat what they like
- Young stars denied Old Trafford opportunity