Italy v Germany - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg OneGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'Something strange in his knee' - Arsenal handed worrying update on Riccardo Calafiori after defender hobbles out of Italy's Nations League clash with Germany

R. CalafioriItalyArsenalUEFA Nations League APremier League

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori picked up an injury during Italy's Nations League loss to Germany, and boss Luciano Spalletti has provided an update.

  • Calafiori picks up injury in Germany loss
  • Spalletti provides an update on Arsenal star
  • Participation for second-leg under question
