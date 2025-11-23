Sol Campbell blames politicians and 'people on TV' for Tottenham abuse 24 years after completing switch to rivals Arsenal

The 51-year-old went on to enjoy ample success with the Gunners, winning the FA Cup three times and the Premier League twice during a five-year stint with Arsenal between 2001 and 2006, before a brief return to the club in 2010. However, the manner of his transfer still leaves a bitter taste in Spurs supporters' mouths, who felt Campbell stabbed the club in the back due to the way he departed White Hart Lane for their arch-rivals.

Campbell had given assurances to Spurs that he'd sign a new deal but after months of negotiations and with talks at an impasse, the defender elected to secure a free transfer to Arsenal. To this day, Spurs fans remain angry at Campbell for the decision to leave the club for Arsenal, and in January 2009, four supporters were banned from every football ground in England and Wales after being found guilty for chanting an offensive song containing indecent language about the former centre-back.

In Campbell's words: "[Arsenal vice-chairman] David Dein made me feel protected. He was going to help and promised to be there for me. Come to us, he said, and you will be part of our family. We will protect you."

Campbell's decision in 2001 adds extra needle to the north London derby, as Spurs gear up to take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. However, the former centre-back feels more should have been done to stop the abuse he received following his move across the north London divide.