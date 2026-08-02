From Erling Haaland’s raccoon to dreaming of Vinicius Jr. at Arsenal: Five steps to becoming a soccer nerd after the 2026 World Cup

This is the obvious first task. You can't be a true fan of any sport if you don't have an entirely unnecessary hill to die on every week. Your emotions need to be somehow connected to the fate of 11+ men whose actions you have zero control over on a week-by-week basis. That's the fun of it. You used to have to defend your choice of club. The good news is that it's 2026 and we're all grown-ups, so there is now more wriggle room.

We can't pick one for you. But here are some tips:

- They really should play in the Premier League (no beef with any other global league, but it is simply the most accessible product)

- They cannot be part of the "big 6." That means Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, and Spurs are all off limits. Guaranteeing some sort of success ruins the fun and makes you a bit of a bandwagon - which is the worst thing you can be

- They shouldn't be in danger of relegation, at least not in your first year. That rules out Hull, Ipswich, Coventry, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and (maybe) Bournemouth.

- They can't be Newcastle (Google it).

- They can't be Everton (personal agenda from this writer).

Basically, your options are - in no particular order: Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Sunderland. There is honor in any of those selections, and just enough jeopardy, too. Fulham have also, historically, embraced American players. Brighton have a penchant for developing young talent and have a skilled manager with an American background.

Or, you can be cool and support Brentford. Also, Lionel Messi plays stateside - if you want to keep things local.