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'What's the reason?' - Thomas Muller demands explanation for Anthony Gordon's decision to snub Bayern in favour of €80m Barcelona move
Catalans hijack Munich pursuit
Barcelona successfully hijacked Bayern's main target for the summer transfer window by wrapping up a potential €80 million (£69.3m) deal for Newcastle winger Gordon. The Catalan club will pay €70m upfront, with an additional €10m in add-ons, securing a long-term contract for the 25-year-old forward until 2031. Following a four-hour hold-up caused by late complications with the documentation, the Spanish giants finally rubber-stamped and announced the transfer on Friday afternoon.
- AFP
Eberl reveals initial optimism
Prior to the transfer collapse, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had expressed clear optimism regarding their ongoing pursuit of the attacker: “We agree that we will sign an attacking player if he is affordable. We had a very good discussion and hope that we can make progress.”
The club hierarchy viewed Gordon as an ideal signing to reinforce their front line ahead of the new campaign. However, their reluctance to meet Newcastle's hefty valuation ultimately opened the door for Barcelona to step in.
Muller baffled by snub
However, speaking on the BILD podcast Bayern Insider following the player's definitive move to Spain, Muller openly voiced his astonishment regarding the decision: “If Barcelona and Bayern come, what was the deciding factor for Gordon not coming to Munich? I know Hansi Flick very well, of course. It’s a lot of fun playing under him, both in terms of his leadership and his style of play. But I would go to FC Bayern.”
- AFP
Bayern seek attacking alternatives
Bayern must quickly regroup and search for alternative attacking reinforcements after missing out on their ideal signing ahead of a demanding domestic campaign. Having wrapped up their season with a DFB-Pokal final victory against Stuttgart, the club hierarchy needs to find suitable depth to ease the burden on the likes of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.