'Smart, successful, good looking...and me!' - Jurgen Klopp pokes fun of himself during Red Bull visit to Paris FC
Klopp posts pictures from trip on social media
Klopp caused a social media stir during his recent trip to Paris FC as part of his duties with Red Bull’s football group. The 58-year-old, who oversees strategy across the brand’s global football network, met with the French club’s directors and later posted a photo alongside them on Instagram. His caption read: "Smart, successful, good looking… AND ME."
The self-deprecating joke quickly went viral, racking up thousands of likes from fans who have missed his humour and warmth since he stepped away from the touchline. It was classic, witty Klopp and served as a reminder of the personality that made him so beloved during his nine-year spell at Liverpool. His Paris FC appearance also marked one of his more public outings in his new Red Bull role, sparking discussion about how involved he might be with the Ligue 1 outfit moving forward.
Ex-Liverpool manager has no plans to return to touchline
Klopp’s trip to Paris is part of his broader remit within Red Bull’s global football structure, which includes clubs such as RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino and Paris FC. His responsibilities involve overseeing coaching methods, player pathways, and transfer strategies across the group, as he helps unify Red Bull’s footballing philosophy worldwide. The German’s hands-on visit to France underlined his growing influence within the organisation, even though he insists his time as a frontline coach is over.
Speaking to The Athletic earlier this year, Klopp was clear about where he stands on returning to the dugout: "Not. At. All," he said when asked if he missed management. "I knew I would work again. But I also knew that I no longer wanted to work as a coach." It was a definitive answer from a man who once lived and breathed matchdays but now enjoys shaping the sport from a different angle. His new job lets him use his decades of experience to influence multiple teams without enduring the pressure cooker of the Premier League or Champions League again.
When questioned about whether his decision was full and final, the German said: "That’s what I think. But you don’t know. I’m 58. If I started again at 65, everybody will say, ‘You said you’ll never do it again!’ Er, sorry, I thought 100 per cent (when I said it)! That is what I think now. I don’t miss anything."
Klopp loving freedom since leaving coaching
Since leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2024, Klopp has embraced a new rhythm of life. Alongside his son Marc, he co-owns Padel FC, a Berlin-based company dedicated to promoting the fast-growing sport of padel. The pair are currently preparing to open a state-of-the-art facility in Liverpool’s Wavertree Sports Park, bringing Klopp back to the city in a different capacity. "In 25 years, I went to two weddings - including mine," he joked, reflecting on how much freer his schedule is now. "I have been more often to the cinema in the past eight weeks than during my entire coaching career."
Even as he enjoys his new ventures, Klopp remains one of football’s most respected figures, and talk of a potential return to Liverpool refuses to die down. In a conversation on the Diary of a CEO podcast, he teased fans by admitting, "I said I would never coach a different team in England. So that means if I did return to England, then it’s Liverpool. Yeah, theoretically it’s possible." However, he also stressed that he doesn’t miss the intensity of the job, saying: "I didn’t know when games started. I was just out. I played sports. We enjoyed life, spent time with the grandkids - completely normal stuff."
Key to Red Bull's football operations
Klopp’s work with Red Bull is expected to continue shaping the future of their football portfolio, including Paris FC’s development as they look to establish themselves in the upper half of Ligue 1. His main focus is to "oversee, advise, and draw a strategic vision" for Red Bull’s family of clubs - a role he has described as "a perfect balance between involvement and freedom."
