Getty Images Sport
'Small details were what knocked us out' - USMNT’s Alejandro Zendejas and América crash out of Liga MX playoffs after last-minute heartbreak to Sergio Ramos' Monterrey
- Getty Images Sport
América fall 3-2 on aggregateIn a match that once seemed firmly in América’s control, with goals from Alejandro Zendejas and Raúl Zúñiga in the 30th and 59th minutes, it ultimately wasn’t enough to push the azulcremas into the next round. What looked like a routine victory unraveled into a nightmare for the club and for the fans who packed Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.
- Getty Images Sport
Disallowed goal shifted momentum
In the 73rd minute, Zúñiga scored what would have been the goal to put América up 3-0 and effectively seal a place in the semifinals, but it was disallowed for offside. The outlook still seemed overwhelmingly favorable - especially after the sending off of Jesús Rodríguez in the 84th minute, which left Rayados with 10 men.
However, neither the numerical advantage nor the control América showed throughout the match could prevent the final blow. In stoppage time, the Mexican international’s goal ended América’s tournament. América won the match 2-1, but the aggregate score finished 3-2 in Monterrey’s favor.
- Getty Images Sport
'Small details' cost América
Jardine was sent off in the final minutes, leaving his assistant Paulo Víctor to address the media after the elimination.
“We believe we had a good game plan, but small details were what knocked us out. We had the match under control up to a certain point, but in these kinds of games, where the margins are very tight, we ended up being eliminated,” the assistant said.
He added that they have full support from the América board to continue the project heading into the Clausura 2026.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
América are out, and Jardine has suffered the first major failure of his Liga MX tenure. Meanwhile, Rayados de Monterrey move on, with Sergio Ramos and Domenec Torrent’s team already in the next round.
Advertisement