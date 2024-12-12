‘I sleep badly and don’t digest food well’ - Pep Guardiola reveals physical toll of Man City’s crisis as boss admits he can only eat SOUP in the evening
Pep Guardiola admitted that he has been "sleeping badly" and "doesn't digest his food well" amid Manchester City’s ongoing crisis on the pitch.
- Man City suffer their seventh defeat in 10 matches
- On-field struggles taking their toll on Guardiola's health
- Acknowledged the possibility of getting sacked