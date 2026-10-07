Slaven Bilic slams 'provoking' Marc Cucurella over controversial Ivan Perisic red card during Croatia's defeat to Spain

Bilic did not hold back in his assessment of Marc Cucurella following the controversial dismissal of Ivan Perisic. The Croatia head coach was left furious by what he perceived as theatrical behaviour from the Spanish left-back, who went to ground during a challenge that saw Perisic receive his second yellow card of the evening. The incident shifted the momentum of the clash, allowing Spain to eventually secure a narrow victory.

Speaking after the final whistle, Bilic expressed a mix of professional admiration and personal frustration regarding the defender. "Who is not angry with Cucurella if he is not on their team? He is a great player, I admire him for what he does on the pitch and for the history of his son. He defends his team with everything, but of course he provokes," he stated, as quoted by Marca.