Six reasons why Brighton can shock Man City and win the Women's FA Cup final

It's been a really tough season for Brighton. In late January, the news came through that Rado Vidosic, father of head coach Dario and Brighton's head of women's and girls coaching, had passed away. It was a devastating loss which hit the manager hardest of all, but also crushed the players. Vidosic returned to Australia to be with his family for a period after his father's death and the Seagulls would unsurprisingly struggle in the aftermath, winning one of their next five games.

"It was very, very difficult time for all the players, the staff, obviously Dario not being here, us hearing the news of Rado passing away, and a lot of players absolutely loving and adoring Rado at the time, and we really just clung to each other," Maisie Symonds, Brighton's 23-year-old captain, explained last week. "We were playing well and missing out on points as well. We're building up, putting a lot of energy into every game and coming away with nothing. It was a really, really tough time. We just had to take every day as it came and we stuck together as a group."

That togetherness has shone through in the last two months in particular. Brighton have lost just one of their last seven games, and even that defeat came on the final day of the WSL season when there was nothing at stake. This group has been through a lot, so to go to Wembley is an opportunity they will relish and, when things get tough in the game, they know they can count on each other to stand tall.

"I can't think of a better way of honouring Rado than to go and play at Wembley and play the way that he would have wanted us to play," Symonds said.