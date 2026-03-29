Six major concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup: Donald Trump's travel bans, sky-high ticket prices and the war on Iran

The contentious bonds scheme has only placed further scrutiny on the cost of attending the games for the average supporter.

In response to the initial backlash to the tournament's pricing structure, FIFA released a small number of "more affordable" $60 (£45) tickets for "loyal fans" of the 48 qualifiers.

However, Football Supporters Europe (FSE) immediately argued that "the revisions do not go far enough" and, earlier this week, the group filed an 18-page complaint at the European Commission.

"For several months now, we have urged FIFA to do right by fans and reconsider its aggressive and exploitative ticketing policies," FSE executive director Ronan Evain stated.

"FIFA's failure to engage in meaningful consultation with stakeholders yet again has left us with no option but to join forces with Euroconsumers in filing this complaint with the European Commission.

"FIFA point to their unconfirmed sales figures as validation of their unfair ticket practices, while the reality is that they leave loyal fans with no other choice - pay up or lose out."

The FSE identified six specific abuses, including what it called "sky-high prices", as underlined by the fact that the cheapest openly available ticket for the 2026 final is more than seven times the price of the 2022 equivalent.

FIFA also stands accused of 'bait advertising' in relation to the $60 tickets, with FSE arguing that "the entire Category 4 inventory was practically sold out before general public sales opened" and that it was guilty of "advertising a price that is not genuinely available" - which is illegal under European Union law.

As well as slating FIFA for the use of the hugely controversial practice of 'dynamic pricing', it was also called out for allegedly trying to control the resale market and charging both the buyer and seller a 15 percent fee, creating what the FSE called "a double win" for the tournament organisers.

"Fifa holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup," the FSE alleged, "and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market."

At the time of writing, FIFA's only response to the complaint, which it says it has yet to receive, is that it is "a not-for-profit organisation" and that all of the money it makes is reinvested "to fuel the growth of the game" all over the world.